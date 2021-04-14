The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Whirlpool Corp, Olympic Steel, KB Home, Dillard's and HCA Healthcare

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – April 14, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Whirlpool Corporation (
WHR), Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS), KB Home (KBH), Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) and HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA).

Here are highlights from Tuesday's Analyst Blog: Growth Stocks with Tailwinds
The first-quarter earnings season kicks off with the big banks this week, and technology companies will follow soon thereafter.
While the mood on Wall Street appears muted because of the pause in J&J's vaccine rollout, all signs currently point to a strong rebound in the economy. We have already seen reports about manufacturing and construction activity picking up and the services segment getting back to hiring. And although it was feared that the chip shortage would hit autos, that problem has also retreated to the rear view.
Most importantly, earnings estimate revisions continue to move higher, sometimes in big leaps — and that is always followed by appreciation in share prices.
So even if the inoculation period takes longer than expected, 2021 still promises to be a great year for companies, stocks and investors.
Finding winners before the earnings season is easy using Zacks proprietary methodology. Just go for Buy or Hold-ranked stocks with a positive earnings surprise prediction (ESP), and
bingo!
The ESP assumes that the most recent estimate is the most accurate, since it includes the latest factors that can have a bearing on the results. And the difference between the consensus and the most accurate estimate (earnings ESP) is an indication of the positive or negative surprise. And a positive surprise is usually met with appreciation in share price.
But you may want to be more selective to increase your chances of success. In that case, you could add more criteria, as I've done here-
Whirlpool Corp.
Whirlpool is one of the world's largest manufacturers of home appliances such as laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, and mixers. The company manufactures products in 14 countries and markets products in nearly every country around the world.
Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)
Value Score A Growth Score A Momentum Score B Industry: Household Appliances (top 18%) 2021 revenue and earnings growth 4.6% and 9.2%, respectively 2021 earnings estimate up 4.8% in last 90 days 2022 estimate up 0.3% in the last 90 days Earnings ESP for March 2021 quarters 1.39% (Earnings report date Apr 21) Shares are up 31.6% year to date Olympic Steel
Olympic Steel is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel, and aluminum products. The company's CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricator of pressure parts for the electric utility industry.
Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)
Value Score A Growth Score A Momentum Score F Industry: Steel - Producers (top 6%) 2021 revenue and earnings growth 44.3% and 808.1%, respectively 2021 earnings estimate up 138.2% in last 90 days 2022 estimate up 46.3% in the last 90 days Earnings ESP for March 2021 quarters 8.11% (Earnings report date May 7) Shares are up 113.6% year to date KB Home
One of California's largest homebuilders, KB Home focuses on attached and detached single-family homes, town homes and condominiums on acquired or developed lands. It targets first time, move-up and active adult home buyers.
Zacks Rank #1
Value Score A Growth Score B Momentum Score C Industry: Building Products - Home Builders (top 24%) 2021 revenue and earnings growth 43.6% and 74.8%, respectively 2021 earnings estimate up 28.1% in last 90 days 2022 estimate up 26.6% in the last 90 days Earnings ESP for March 2021 quarter 7.47% (Earnings report date Jun 23) Shares are up 46.4% year to date Dillard’s
Dillards is a large departmental store chain featuring fashion apparel and home furnishings with 250 namesake outlets and 32 clearance centers across 29 states.
Zacks Rank #2
Value Score A Growth Score A Momentum Score D Industry: Retail - Regional Department Stores (top 21%) 2022 (ending Jan) revenue and earnings growth 27.5% and 200.0%, respectively 2022 earnings estimate up 33.2% in last 90 days 2023 estimate up 147.7% in the last 90 days Earnings ESP for March 2021 quarter 6.49% (Earnings report date Jun 23) Shares are up 60.2% year to date HCA Healthcare
HCA is the largest non-governmental operator of acute care hospitals in the U.S. with 185 hospitals including 178 general, five psychiatric and two rehabilitation hospitals. It also operates 121 freestanding surgery centers and 21 freestanding endoscopy centers. Its business is spread across 20 states and England.
Zacks Rank #2
