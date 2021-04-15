Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Apr 15, 2021

  • Shares of First Republic Bank (FRC - Free Report) rose 1.9% after the reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.79 per share that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54.
  • Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s (TV - Free Report) shares jumped 23.5% after the company reached an agreement with Univision to sell its content and media assets in a deal of $4.8 billion.
  • Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT - Free Report) rose 9% after the company published data from an ongoing Phase 1 trial evaluating Galectin's belapectin in head & neck cancer, lung cancer, and melanoma.
  • Dollar General Corporation’s (DG - Free Report) shares rose 0.7% after the company reported that it aims to hire up to 20,000 people at in-person and virtual hiring events that the discount retailer will host.

