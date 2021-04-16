We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for April 15th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
CNA Financial Corporation (CNA - Free Report) is an insurance holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 6% downward over the last 30 days.
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX - Free Report) is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 44.4% downward over the last 30 days.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS - Free Report) provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN - Free Report) owns, operates or has ownership interests in gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR - Free Report) is a materials technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 30 days.
