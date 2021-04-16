Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CNA Financial Corporation (CNA - Free Report) is an insurance holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 6% downward over the last 30 days.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX - Free Report) is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 44.4% downward over the last 30 days.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS - Free Report) provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN - Free Report) owns, operates or has ownership interests in gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR - Free Report) is a materials technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 30 days.

