Company News for Apr 16, 2021

  • Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK - Free Report) rose 2.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $7.77 per share that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.64.
  • PepsiCo, Inc.’s (PEP - Free Report) shares rose 0.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.21 per share that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12.
  • Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL - Free Report) jumped 6.7% after the company announced a planned spin-off of 81% equity interest in VMware.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s (TMO - Free Report) shares rose 3.4% after PPD, Inc. agreed to be acquired by the former for $47.50 per share.

