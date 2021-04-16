We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for April 16th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET - Free Report) operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG - Free Report) is an industrial and construction equipment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 35.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI - Free Report) operates as a real estate company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL - Free Report) and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 43.5% downward over the last 30 days.
INVO Bioscience, Inc. (INVO - Free Report) is a medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12% downward over the last 30 days.
