New Strong Sell Stocks for April 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET - Free Report) operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG - Free Report) is an industrial and construction equipment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 35.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI - Free Report) operates as a real estate company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL - Free Report) and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 43.5% downward over the last 30 days.

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (INVO - Free Report) is a medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12% downward over the last 30 days.

