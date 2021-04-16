We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Clean Energy (CLNE) Enters an Accord With BP Affiliate
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE - Free Report) recently announced an accord with BP Products North America Inc, an affiliate of BP p.l.c. (BP - Free Report) .
The agreement calls for the creation of a 50/50 joint venture (“bpJV”) through which the companies will get involved in the operation and development of a new renewable natural gas (RNG) facilities at other agriculture facilities and dairies. The plan was disclosed earlier by Clean Energy. It is to be noted that per the deal it has been committed by BP and Clean Energy to provide $50 million and $30 million, respectively, to bpJV.
Importantly, through this development, the companies have decided for the production of one of the world’s cleanest fuels. From the to-be constructed renewable natural gas production facilities, the companies will be able to capture carbon emissions from dairies and will convert it to a transportation fuel. Thus, the long-term negative impact on climate change will get subsided.
As a largest provider of renewable natural gas, being used as a fuel for transportation, in the United States and Canada, Clean Energy added that there has been accelerated improvement in demand for this carbon-negative fuel over the past few years. Thus, the latest agreement will boost the companies’ bottom line in the long run.
BP p.l.c. Price
BP p.l.c. price | BP p.l.c. Quote
Currently, Clean Energy carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), while BP carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Meanwhile, two prospective players in the energy sector include Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG - Free Report) and Matador Resources Company (MTDR - Free Report) . Both the stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Diamondback is likely to see earnings growth of 112.5% in 2021.
Matador is likely to see earnings growth of 300% in 2021.
Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America
A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.
The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”
Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.
Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>