Mogo Inc (MOGO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Mogo Inc (MOGO - Free Report) closed at $7.96, marking a -1.73% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 18.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 3.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.21%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from MOGO as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.14, up 12.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.52 million, down 17.84% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.46 per share and revenue of $39.61 million, which would represent changes of -76.92% and +19.3%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MOGO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 47.69% lower. MOGO currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MOGO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.