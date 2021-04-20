We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Coke Beats in Q1; Big Week of Earnings Ahead
Monday, April 19, 2021
Market futures are taking a breather ahead of Monday’s opening bell. This follows four weeks of growth among the top indexes (first time since August of last year), as investors set their course for strong performances in 2021. There are no major economic reports pending today, nor for most of the week. Even though Q1 earnings season revs up from last week’s initial set of reports, as on most Mondays we’re starting slowly.
Coca-Cola (KO - Free Report) is one of those bigger names to release Q1 results during today’s pre-market, keeping the string of mostly strong performances alive with notable beats on both top and bottom lines: earnings of 55 cents per share outpaced the Zacks consensus by a solid nickel, while quarterly sales came in at $9.02 billion, swinging to growth year-over-year from expectations. March demand is reportedly back to pre-pandemic levels.
Organic revenues grew 6% year over year, despite pandemic pressures continuing throughout the economy, with operating margins staying at desirable rates. Growth in India, China and Latin America has offset relative weakness in North America. This has been somewhat augmented by harder-hit segments like sports, coffee, tea and hydration (water) businesses. The company has not missed on earnings for a full four years.
After the closing bell today, we’ll hear from United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) , IBM (IBM - Free Report) and Steel Dynamics (STLD - Free Report) . All three industries represented here — Airlines, Tech and Basic Materials — have direct implications for the economy at large. We saw the big Wall Street banks easily outperform expectations last week, but will this strength already be showing up in these other sectors this early, as well?
The tech-heavy Nasdaq currently sits at a 2-month high (prior to a lightly lower open expected), but is at last within 0.3% of its all-time highs last registered in the autumn of 2020. FAANG stocks kick off earnings season Tuesday after the close, with Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) putting up Q1 results. There is plenty of interest in these results; has the gradual re-opening of the economy begun to take away from the big “shelter in place” winners?
Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>
Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America
A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.
The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”
Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.
Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>