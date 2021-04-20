Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (PAC - Free Report) develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL - Free Report) provides air passenger transportation services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Harte Hanks, Inc. (HRTH - Free Report) operates as a customer experience company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 75.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX - Free Report) develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 92.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


