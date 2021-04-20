We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for April 19th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (PAC - Free Report) develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 60 days.
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL - Free Report) provides air passenger transportation services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Harte Hanks, Inc. (HRTH - Free Report) operates as a customer experience company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 75.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX - Free Report) develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 92.3% downward over the last 30 days.
