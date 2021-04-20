We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Factors Setting the Tone For Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Q1 Earnings
Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 21, 2021. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.4%.
Q1 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 28 cents. Notably, the company reported loss of 3 cents in the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $1.22 billion, indicating a decline of 31.5% from the year-ago reported figure.
Factors to Note
The company’s first-quarter results are likely to reflect the impact of dismal visitation due to the pandemic. Although visitation is likely to have improved in the quarter to be reported, it is likely to have remained well below the pre-pandemic level.
For Las Vegas operations, the consensus mark for the first-quarter revenues is pegged at $165 million, suggesting a slump of 58.8% from the year-ago quarter. Moreover, net revenues at Sand Cotai Central and Parisian Macao are pegged at $151 million and$114 million, indicating a decline of 11.2% and 19.1%, respectively, from the prior-year quarter. Moreover, the company’s Marine Bay Sands segment is likely to witness revenues decline. For this segment, the consensus mark stands at $362 million, suggesting a decline of 59% from the prior-year quarter.
However, net revenues at Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Venetian Macao are pegged at $143 million and $365 million, indicating growth of 33.6% and 15.9%, respectively, from the prior-year quarter.
Las Vegas Sands Corp. Price and EPS Surprise
Las Vegas Sands Corp. price-eps-surprise | Las Vegas Sands Corp. Quote
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Las Vegas Sands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Las Vegas Sands has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +4.93%.
Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates
Here are some other stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.
Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD - Free Report) has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +7.42%.
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH - Free Report) has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +2.75%.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR - Free Report) has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +9.32%.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?
Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>