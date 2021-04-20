What's in Store for HCA Healthcare's (HCA) Q1 Earnings?

HCA Healthcare, Inc. ( HCA Quick Quote HCA - Free Report) is scheduled to release first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 22. In the last reported quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings of $4.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.8%. Further, the bottom line improved 33.7% year over year on the back of higher revenues. The company also witnessed solid inpatient volumes in the quarter. Factors to Note
The company’s first-quarter top line is expected to have benefited from a gradual rise in patient volumes and resumption of non-emergent procedures following the easing of restrictions imposed by the government to curb the COVID-19 spread.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCA Healthcare’s revenues stands at $13.6 billion, suggesting growth of 6.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.35, indicating an upside of 43.8% from the year-earlier quarter’s reported figure. This upside is likely to have been backed by better admissions leading to improved revenues. Notably, the company’s number of outpatient facilities are expected to have provided a boost to patient admissions in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for admissions implies a 0.8% improvement from the year-ago period’s reported figure. The company is likely to have witnessed high acute inpatient volumes in the to-be reported quarter. HCA Healthcare is expected to have continued with its dividend payout and share buyback plan, both of which were resumed in January. The consensus estimate for first-quarter patient days implies a 2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actuals. Despite several cost-cutting efforts, the company’s performance is likely to have suffered elevated expenses due to operating costs and substantial growth-related investments. What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for HCA Healthcare this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat as you can see below. Earnings ESP: HCA Healthcare has an Earnings ESP of +8.91%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $3.65 is pegged higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.35. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: HCA Healthcare carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Other Stocks to Consider
Here are some other stocks worth considering from the medical sector with the perfect mix of elements to surpass estimates in their upcoming releases:
bluebird bio, Inc. ( BLUE Quick Quote BLUE - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.99% and a Zacks Rank #3, currently. Canopy Growth Corporation ( CGC Quick Quote CGC - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +13.29% and a Zacks Rank of 3, presently. AmerisourceBergen Corporation ( ABC Quick Quote ABC - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.50% and is Zacks #3 Ranked, presently. Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021
