Top Stock Picks for Week of April 19, 2021
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS - Free Report) is a leading global financial holding company providing investment banking, securities and investment management services to a diversified client base. Shares of Goldman have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each the trailing four quarters. Goldman’s solid position in worldwide announced and completed M&As will keep strengthening the business. Also, business diversification, including digital platforms, helps Goldman sustain growth. Efforts to expand consumer lending business keep us encouraged. Prudent cost-management initiatives might continue supporting bottom-line growth. Moreover, with strong liquidity position, Goldman remains less exposed to credit risk in case of any economic downturn.The company holds a total debt level of $440 billion as of Dec 31, 2020, which has declined over the past few quarters. Backed by a solid capital position, Goldman has consistently enhanced shareholders’ value with steady capital-deployment activities.
Sonos, Inc. (SONO - Free Report) designs, develops and produces audio products. If you’re looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report, Sonos which belongs to the Zacks Audio Video Production industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the last two reports, this maker of wireless speakers and home sound systems has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by triple digits on average, in the last two quarters. With this earnings history in mind, recent estimates have been moving higher for Sonos.
