We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Why Peloton Stock Fell Over 7% on Monday
Shares of popular at-home exercise equipment maker Peloton Interactive (PTON - Free Report) fell 7.3% today after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said consumers should stop using the company’s treadmill, called Tread+, if small pets or kids are around. The announcement comes one month after Peloton disclosed an accident involving the Tread+ that resulted in the death of a child; the agency also said it knew about 39 other incidents with the treadmill.
Peloton called the advisory “inaccurate and misleading” and CEO John Foley said the company has no plans to stop selling the Tread+.
The recent warning could be a challenge for Peloton as it looks to expand its business with additional treadmill and running-related products and online content
PTON stock rose an eye-popping 434% in 2020 but is down about 30% so far year-to-date.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?
Last year's 2020Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
AccessZacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>