Image: Bigstock
Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $14.17, moving -1.87% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the metals and mining company had lost 9.3% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LAC as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect LAC to post earnings of -$0.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LAC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.85% higher. LAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
