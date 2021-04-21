We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL) Hits a New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL - Free Report) is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high, up roughly 60.15% from its 52-week low of $165.10/share.
But does it have more gains in store? Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:
PALL in Focus
PALL reflects the performance of the price of palladium, less Trust's expenses. The shares are designed for investors who want a cost-effective and convenient way to invest in physical palladium. PALL charges 60 basis points in fee per year and has AUM of $428.5 million.
Why the Move?
Palladium has been seeing strong demand in the manufacturing of industrial products. The metal is used for catalytic converters in gasoline-powered cars. Meanwhile, the markets have been long grappling with a supply crunch of palladium.
More Gains Ahead?
It seems PALL might remain strong given a positive weighted alpha of 43.26.
