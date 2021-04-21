Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Atento S.A. (ATTO - Free Report) is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 41.6% downward over the last 30 days.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Dollar General Corporation (DG - Free Report) is a discount retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL - Free Report) operates crude oil common carrier pipelines and is an independent gatherer and marketer of crude oil. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.9% downward over the last 30 days.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG - Free Report) is an international gold exploration and mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.1% downward over the last 30 days.

