Company News for Apr 20, 2021

  • Shares of The Coca-Cola Co. (KO - Free Report) rose 0.6% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.55, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50.
  • Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s (HOG - Free Report) shares rallied 9.7% after the company delivered first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.68, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79.
  • M&T Bank Corp.’s (MTB - Free Report) shares gained 0.7% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $3.41, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.96.
  • Shares of Sterling Bancorp (STL - Free Report) advanced 3.3% after the company delivered first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share $0.51, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46.

