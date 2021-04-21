We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
VALE S.A. (VALE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
VALE S.A. (VALE - Free Report) closed at $19.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.39% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 13.22% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.62% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from VALE as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, VALE is projected to report earnings of $1.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1471.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.84 billion, up 98.58% from the year-ago period.
VALE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.35 per share and revenue of $55.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +106.16% and +39.39%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.32% higher. VALE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, VALE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.49. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.84.
Meanwhile, VALE's PEG ratio is currently 0.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Iron was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.18 at yesterday's closing price.
The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.