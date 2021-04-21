We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
5 Spectacular Pandemic Recovery Earnings Charts
Earnings season heats up this week with about 310 companies expected to report.
They represent a diversity of industries, including retail, tech, social media, banks, industrials and home builders.
But some of the hottest earnings charts are those for companies that will be “winners” in the pandemic recovery, and those involve the consumer.
The American consumer has been in lock down for over a year and is eager to return to “normal” as the pandemic recedes.
Where will they spend their stimulus checks?
These 5 companies could continue to be winners.
1. Lithia Motors (LAD - Free Report) has beat 4 quarters in a row. Shares of this auto retailer has soared 32.6% year-to-date and is at 5-year highs. Yet it’s still trading with a forward P/E of 19 as the earnings continue to rise. Can it keep its momentum?
2. Pool Corp. (POOL - Free Report) was a pandemic winner as everyone stayed home for their vacations but will consumers continue to install pools and buy outdoor furniture as the pandemic recedes? Pool has beat 7 quarters in a row and is near 5-year highs.
3. Whirlpool Corp. (WHR - Free Report) has a great earnings surprise track record with its last miss in 2018. Shares are near 5-year highs, up 30% year to date, but it's still cheap, with a forward P/E of just 11.6. Are appliances still hot?
4. Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG - Free Report) has been a big pandemic winner with its strong brand, delivery and carry out options and app. It’s coming off a rare miss last quarter but is still up 10% year-to-date and is near all-time highs. Can it keep this momentum as the economy reopens?
5. Tractor Supply Company (TSCO - Free Report) has beat 4 quarters in a row. Shares have been red-hot, adding 28% in 2021 and are now near 5-year highs. But you’re going to have to pay up as they now trade with a forward P/E of 27. Is it priced for perfection?
