Is Cabot (CBT) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Cabot (CBT - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Cabot is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 245 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CBT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBT's full-year earnings has moved 19.33% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CBT has returned 21.97% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 15.77% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Cabot is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, CBT is a member of the Chemical - Diversified industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.32% so far this year, so CBT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track CBT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.


