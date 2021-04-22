Where Should You Be Investing as the Economy Recovers?

(1:45) - U.S Economy Bounce Back: Everything Investors Need To Know (11:30) - Understanding The BLS Core Index (18:00) - Should Investors Be Concerned About Inflation? (29:45) - Are We Seeing Signs Of A Bubble? (35:30) - Stocks To Keep On Your Radar (43:00) - Episode Roundup: QQQM, FAST, UNH, ABT, LOGI, PCRFY, QRVO, GOOGL Podcast@Zacks.com
Welcome to Episode #268 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.
Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.
On this week’s podcast, Tracey is joined by Zacks Chief Equity Strategist, John Blank, to discuss the economy and where stock investors should be investing as the recovery from the pandemic progresses.
No Recession?
Over the last few years, Tracey and John, who is also an economist, have talked on the podcast about the possibility of a recession.
But in 2020, there finally was another recession, brought on by the COVID pandemic.
In 2021, no one is talking about a recession, at least in the United States. A $1.9 trillion aid package has put a floor under the economy and further government spending, in the form of a big infrastructure plan, may also be coming this year.
Worries About Overheating and Inflation
But as the government spends more money, the worries have shifted to the possibility the US economy could overheat and/or inflation could rear its ugly head.
Should investors be worried about inflation in April of 2021?
Investing Ideas for 2021
With stocks trading at or near all-time highs, should investors be jumping in?
Tracey owns both
Fastenal ( and FAST Quick Quote FAST - Free Report) UnitedHealth Group ( in her Insider Trader portfolio as insiders had been buying shares in early 2021. UNH Quick Quote UNH - Free Report)
But now, neither are cheap as they are both trading at, or near, new all-time highs.
John owns
Logitech ( and LOGI Quick Quote LOGI - Free Report) Panasonic ( in his Large-Cap Trader portfolio at Zacks. PCRFY Quick Quote PCRFY - Free Report)
Logitech is trading near its all-time highs too after gaining 143% in the last year but Panasonic hasn’t yet hit a new high, even though it, too, has rallied in the last year.
Would it be easier for investors to simply buy one of the indexes, like the
NASDAQ Mini (? QQQM Quick Quote QQQM - Free Report)
What else do you need to know about inflation and investing in this red-hot market?
Listen to this week’s podcast to find out.
Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities. Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly. See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>
Image: Bigstock
Where Should You Be Investing as the Economy Recovers?
Welcome to Episode #268 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.
Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.
On this week’s podcast, Tracey is joined by Zacks Chief Equity Strategist, John Blank, to discuss the economy and where stock investors should be investing as the recovery from the pandemic progresses.
No Recession?
Over the last few years, Tracey and John, who is also an economist, have talked on the podcast about the possibility of a recession.
But in 2020, there finally was another recession, brought on by the COVID pandemic.
In 2021, no one is talking about a recession, at least in the United States. A $1.9 trillion aid package has put a floor under the economy and further government spending, in the form of a big infrastructure plan, may also be coming this year.
Worries About Overheating and Inflation
But as the government spends more money, the worries have shifted to the possibility the US economy could overheat and/or inflation could rear its ugly head.
Should investors be worried about inflation in April of 2021?
Investing Ideas for 2021
With stocks trading at or near all-time highs, should investors be jumping in?
Tracey owns both Fastenal (FAST - Free Report) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH - Free Report) in her Insider Trader portfolio as insiders had been buying shares in early 2021.
But now, neither are cheap as they are both trading at, or near, new all-time highs.
John owns Logitech (LOGI - Free Report) and Panasonic (PCRFY - Free Report) in his Large-Cap Trader portfolio at Zacks.
Logitech is trading near its all-time highs too after gaining 143% in the last year but Panasonic hasn’t yet hit a new high, even though it, too, has rallied in the last year.
Would it be easier for investors to simply buy one of the indexes, like the NASDAQ Mini (QQQM - Free Report) ?
What else do you need to know about inflation and investing in this red-hot market?
Listen to this week’s podcast to find out.
Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything
Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.
Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.
See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>