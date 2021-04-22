We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
This Week's 5 Must-See Earnings Charts
Earnings season heats up this week with about 310 companies expected to report.
They represent a diverse group of industries, including retail, tech, social media, banks, industrials and home builders.
With the major indexes trading near all-time highs, and many individual stocks as well, it was hard to pick out the “hottest” earnings charts as there were a lot to choose from.
But these 5 companies represent a mix of industries and their shares have been breaking out.
Just looking at the list, it proves that the “hot” stocks aren’t all tech.
There are plenty of “old economy” companies among the momentum stocks.
1. Union Pacific Corp. UNP has beat on earnings 3 out of the last 4 quarters. Shares are near 5-year highs, up 7% year-to-date. Railroads have been hot stocks during the pandemic, as Americans stock up on products and shipping remains tight. Can UNP extend this rally?
2. D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI - Free Report) is one of the largest home builders in the United States. Shares have been red-hot, gaining nearly 40% year-to-date and trading at 5-year highs. But in spite of the stock gains, shares are still cheap, as earnings have risen sharply. It trades with a forward P/E of just 10.5. Is there more gas left in the tank?
3. Snap Inc. SNAP busted out to new highs during the pandemic as advertising revenue rose. It has put together 3 earnings beats in a row. Shares are up 22% year-to-date and it’s trading near all-time highs. Will the revenue gains be permanent even as the pandemic recedes?
4. The Boston Beer Company (SAM - Free Report) missed on earnings last quarter but the Street didn’t care as shares are up over 30% year-to-date and are hitting new all-time highs. The company is expected to see revenue grow 36% this year and another 22% in 2022. But at 58x forward earnings, is it simply too hot to handle?
5. Honeywell International Inc. HON has the best earnings surprise track record of these 5 companies as it hasn’t missed on earnings in 5 years. That’s impressive. Shares are also near new 5-year highs and are up about 9% in 2021. It’s now trading at 29x forward earnings. Has all the good news about the economic recovery been priced in?
