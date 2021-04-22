We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Meridian Bioscience (VIVO - Free Report) closed at $22.43, marking a +1.72% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.93%.
Heading into today, shares of the diagnostic test maker had lost 15.37% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.84% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VIVO as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 7, 2021. On that day, VIVO is projected to report earnings of $0.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 108.7%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $87.24 million, up 52.24% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.66 per share and revenue of $326.24 million, which would represent changes of +55.14% and +28.61%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VIVO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. VIVO is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VIVO has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.77 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.65.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.