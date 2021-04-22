Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CohBar, Inc. (CWBR - Free Report) is a clinical stage biotechnology company that focuses in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL - Free Report) engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 2% downward over the last 30 days.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX - Free Report) engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver deposits. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY - Free Report) manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 1% downward over the last 30 days.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA - Free Report) engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 30 days.

