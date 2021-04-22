We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for April 22nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
CohBar, Inc. (CWBR - Free Report) is a clinical stage biotechnology company that focuses in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL - Free Report) engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 2% downward over the last 30 days.
McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX - Free Report) engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver deposits. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY - Free Report) manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 1% downward over the last 30 days.
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA - Free Report) engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.