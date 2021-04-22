We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Generac Holdings (GNRC) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Generac Holdings (GNRC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Generac Holdings is one of 623 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. GNRC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNRC's full-year earnings has moved 18.46% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, GNRC has moved about 37.97% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 13.32% on average. This means that Generac Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
To break things down more, GNRC belongs to the Electronics - Power Generation industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11.74% so far this year, meaning that GNRC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track GNRC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.