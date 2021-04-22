Back to top

Union Pacific (UNP) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

Union Pacific (UNP - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, UNP crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

UNP could be on the verge of another rally after moving 6.1% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

Looking at UNP's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 4 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on UNP for more gains in the near future.


