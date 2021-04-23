We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Streaming War Stocks to Buy
Hey everybody, Dave Bartosiak with Trending Stocks at Zacks.com. We always knew that cutting the cord from our cable companies would eventually lead to us spending twice as much subscribing to various streaming services. This has led to a land-grab of epic proportions in the streaming space. These platforms are pooling together content, bidding on streaming rights like cable stations used to do in the good old days. The difference? Now we get to pay $15 a piece to like 13 streaming services instead of just forking it over for Comcast (CMCSA - Free Report) for HBO and Showtime.
Disney (DIS - Free Report) has been the most aggressive with its Disney+ platform recently. On Tuesday, the company announced a deal with NFL Media to bring NFL Network and NFL Redzone to Hulu. Then, last night Disney signed a deal with Sony Pictures to bring Sony’s (SONY - Free Report) titles to Disney+. The deal covers theatrical releases from 2022 to 2026 and begins for each film following Netflix’s (NFLX - Free Report) Pay 1 TV Window. That means about 9 months after their theatrical run, you’ll be able to stream these movies from your couch. If you thought the streaming wars were rough a few years ago, it’s all out WW3 now.
Let’s take a look and see which of the streaming giants have the best earnings profiles…
Disney (DIS - Free Report) Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)
Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)
Sony (SONY - Free Report) Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)
Fox (FOXA - Free Report) Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)
Every time you share this video, somebody spends 15 minutes trying to figure out which streaming service has Season 1 Episode 2 of Drunk History. Follow the author. Subscribe to the YouTube channel. Checkout Zacks.com/promo, for this week’s smoking hot deal on our Home Study Course. Twitter @bartosiastics and come back for all the Trending Stocks with Zacks.com, I’m Dave Bartosiak.
