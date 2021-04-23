The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Medtronic, Stryker, Sysco and EOG Resources

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – April 23, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Netflix, Inc. (
NFLX - Free Report) , Medtronic plc ( MDT - Free Report) , Stryker Corporation ( SYK - Free Report) , Sysco Corporation ( SYY - Free Report) and EOG Resources, Inc. ( EOG - Free Report) . Here are highlights from Thursday's Analyst Blog: Top Stock Reports for Netflix, Medtronic and Stryker
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Netflix (
NFLX - Free Report) , Medtronic ( MDT - Free Report) , and Stryker ( SYK - Free Report) . These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see
all of today's research reports here >>>
Shares of
Netflix have underperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry in the last one-year period (+18.3% vs. +51.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that weak content slate and delayed production due to the coronavirus led disruptions is expected to hurt Netflix’s prospects in the second quarter of 2021.
Also, rising competition from Apple, Amazon, HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock and TikTok is a major headwind. However, Netflix’s leveraged balance sheet and higher streaming obligation is also a concern.
Nevertheless, Netflix is dominating the streaming space, courtesy of its diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content.
(You can
read the full research report on Netflix here >>> Medtronic's shares have gained +16.9% over the last six months against the Zacks Medical Products industry's gain of +11.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that all major business groups within the company have been contributing to consistent revenue growth at CER, which highlights sustainability across different groups and regions.
While Medtronic’s third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings were ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues came in line with the same. Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, & Renal as well as Specialty Therapies, Neuromodulation and Diabetes Group registered year-over-year growth on an organic basis.
However, performance of the rest of the business segments deteriorated. The company’s performance was primarily impacted by deferred procedures due to the pandemic during December and January. Additionally, escalating costs and expenses put pressure on its margins.
(You can
read the full research report on Medtronic here >>>
Shares of
Stryker have gained +10.5% in the past three months against the Zacks Medical Products industry’s gain of +4.8%. The Zacks analyst, however, believes that pricing pressure continues to plague Stryker. Stiff competition in the MedTech space also remains a woe.
Meanwhile, the company’s commitment to continued advancement of its new product pipelines is a major positive. Additionally, the management believes that Stryker will capitalize on the broader resumption of deferrable surgeries.
Stryker exited fourth-quarter 2020 on a mixed note. However, the company witnessed strong performances across different segments. Growth in international sales is another positive. Further, expansion in operating margin in the reported quarter buoys optimism.
(You can
read the full research report on Stryker here >>>
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Sysco and EOG Resources.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss
. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Medtronic, Stryker, Sysco and EOG Resources
