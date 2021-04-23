We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for April 23rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Airbus SE (EADSY - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW - Free Report) markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD - Free Report) operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Intellicheck, Inc. (IDN - Free Report) is a technology company that develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15% downward over the last 30 days.
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF - Free Report) is a staffing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.4% downward over the last 30 days.
