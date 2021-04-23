Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Airbus SE (EADSY - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW - Free Report) markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD - Free Report) operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Intellicheck, Inc. (IDN - Free Report) is a technology company that develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15% downward over the last 30 days.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF - Free Report) is a staffing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.4% downward over the last 30 days.

