Company News for Apr 23, 2021

  • Shares of AT&T Inc. (T - Free Report) rose 4.2% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.86, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.77.
  • HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s (HCA - Free Report) shares gained 2% after the company delivered first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $4.14, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.35.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s (CLF - Free Report) shares gained 0.2% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.35, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33.
  • Shares of Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO - Free Report) advanced 4.4% after the company delivered first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.55, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.99.

