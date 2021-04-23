Q1 Earnings Deluge Continues: AXP, HON, SLB, KMB & More

Friday, April 23, 2021 Market indexes are mixed in the morning of the final trading day of the week. The Dow looks to open -40 points at the bell, while the Nasdaq is currently +20. The S&P 500 is hovering around breakeven, +3 points at this hour. Much trepidation — regarding either a lack of economic prints, decent but less-than-extraordinary Q1 earnings now that the Big Banks have passed, or both — has permeated the bullish sentiment. A new policy in the works to raise capital gains taxes is adding to the malaise. Nevertheless, Q1 earnings reports continue to hurtle down the pike: American Express ( posted a 3.57% beat on its bottom line post of $1.74 per share in the quarter, lower than the $1.98 issued in the year-ago earnings announcement. Revenues of $9.06 billion missed the Zacks consensus of $9.24 billion. The quarter continued to show lower travel plans, dining out, entertaining, etc. Reportedly, $1 billion in credit releases assisted AmEx’s bottom line. AXP Quick Quote AXP - Free Report) For more on AXP’s earnings, click here. Honeywell (beat estimates on both top and bottom lines this morning, with earnings of $1.92 per share on $8.5 billion in sales notching ahead of $1.80 per share and $8.13 billion, respectively. Even with its Aerospace segment down 22% year over year, the company has raised its expectations for full-year sales from 2.5% originally reported to +4% today. HON Quick Quote HON - Free Report) For more on HON’s earnings, click here. Oilfield services giant Schlumberger ( also topped estimates in Q1, with earnings of 21 cents per share representing a 2-cent beat on sales of $5.22 billion, which outpaced the Zacks consensus by 2.3%. Initially, early trading bid up this stock 2% on the news, but has since dropped modestly into negative territory. The company is up more than 15% year to date, +52% over the past year. SLB Quick Quote SLB - Free Report) For more on SLB’s earnings, click here. Household products manufacturer Kimberly-Clark (posted its second negative earnings surprise in its last three quarters, with $1.80 per share light of estimates by a dime, -5.26% from the Zacks consensus, on $4.74 billion in sales for the quarter, a 4% miss. Shares in today’s pre-market have given up just about all of its year-to-date gains for the parent company of Huggies, Kleenex, Kotex, Scott and many other known brands. KMB Quick Quote KMB - Free Report) For more on KMB’s earnings, click here. Autoliv (, a Stockholm, Sweden-based automobile manufacturing supplier, beat the Zacks consensus on both top and bottom lines this morning: $1.79 per share was 28.8% above estimates, while $2.24 billion in revenues outperformed the expectation of $2.19 billion. This is the sixth straight earnings beat for the auto safety supply company, which has propped up the stock 2.4% in today’s pre-market, +7.6% year to date. ALV Quick Quote ALV - Free Report) For more on ALV’s earnings, click here. Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>> Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021? Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Q1 Earnings Deluge Continues: AXP, HON, SLB, KMB & More
