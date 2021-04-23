We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored (QFIN) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored (QFIN - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored is one of 222 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. QFIN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for QFIN's full-year earnings has moved 4.46% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that QFIN has returned about 118.07% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 1.90%. As we can see, 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, QFIN belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 89 individual stocks and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.90% so far this year, so QFIN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
QFIN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.