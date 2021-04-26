Back to top

BHP (BHP) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average

BHP (BHP - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, BHP broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

Over the past four weeks, BHP has gained 10.4%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider BHP's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 4 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on BHP for more gains in the near future.


