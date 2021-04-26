Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Apr 26, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Schlumberger Limited (SLB - Free Report) gained 1.8% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.21 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.19 per share.
  • Regions Financial Corporation’s (RF - Free Report) shares increased 1.7% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.48 per share.
  • Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (ALV - Free Report) jumped 8% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.79 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 per share.
  • United Bankshares, Inc.’s (UBSI - Free Report) shares surged 4.2% after it reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.74 per share.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Regions Financial Corporation (RF) - free report >>

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) - free report >>

Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) - free report >>

United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks finance oil-energy