ArcBest (ARCB) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

From a technical perspective, ArcBest (ARCB - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ARCB recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

ARCB could be on the verge of another rally after moving 7.3% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider ARCB's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 5 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors should think about putting ARCB on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


