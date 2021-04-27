We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average
After reaching an important support level, Skyworks Solutions (SWKS - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. SWKS surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.
The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.
The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.
SWKS has rallied 10.9% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests SWKS could be on the verge of another move higher.
Once investors consider SWKS's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 1 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.
With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on SWKS for more gains in the near future.