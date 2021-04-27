Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

After reaching an important support level, Skyworks Solutions (SWKS - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. SWKS surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

SWKS has rallied 10.9% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests SWKS could be on the verge of another move higher.

Once investors consider SWKS's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 1 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on SWKS for more gains in the near future.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today