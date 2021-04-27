We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Big Tech Breakdown: Buy Microsoft, Apple & Amazon Stock Before Earnings?
On today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks we take a look at the market and the broader S&P 500 earnings outlook during another busy week on Wall Street. We then dive into Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon ahead of their upcoming financial releases to see if investors might want to buy any of the tech titans.
The Nasdaq popped 0.90% through late-afternoon trading on Monday to put the tech-heavy index on track for its first record since mid-February. The index has now recovered all of its losses from its month-long correction as Wall Street took home profits on all the big winners.
The technology resurgence hasn’t derailed the cyclical trade that’s seen financial firms, energy stocks, and other economically-sensitive spaces soar. The current bullish fundamentals remain firmly in place as the U.S. vaccine push continues. Plus, the injection of trillions into the economy, coupled with low interest rates could further stoke the economic boom that has economists projecting 6% or higher GDP growth.
Meanwhile, the big Wall Street banks and other bellwethers have kicked off the first quarter earnings season on a high note. The last week of April showcases some of the biggest companies in the world, including Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL - Free Report) , Facebook (FB - Free Report) , Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) , Boeing (BA - Free Report) , and nearly one-third of the S&P 500.
With this in mind, we dive into Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , and Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) . MSFT shares have been on a tear in the past several weeks and they hit new highs Monday ahead of Microsoft’s release after the closing bell on Tuesday.
Apple, which reports on Wednesday, has also regained some of its footing recently, but it still has more room to run before it returns to its January records. The last of the big three tech stocks to report is Amazon. The e-commerce powerhouse jumped on Monday as it attempts to race back to all-time highs ahead of its Thursday report.
