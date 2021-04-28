Back to top

Casper Sleep (CSPR) Moves 27.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Casper Sleep (CSPR - Free Report) shares soared 27.1% in the last trading session to close at $8.95. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 12.7% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of Casper Sleep surged after the Wedbush upgraded the stock to outperform from neutral.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.55 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +55.3%. Revenues are expected to be $123.65 million, up 9.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Casper Sleep, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CSPR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

