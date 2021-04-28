We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Earnings Season in Full Swing
Many, many top companies are reporting earnings this morning — and we have Alphabet ((GOOGL - Free Report) and Starbucks ((SBUX - Free Report) after today’s close — but we only have time to go through a few. Markets are again mixed, as the tech-inspired earnings of this week bring a new rotation back out of cyclical stocks.
United Parcel Service ((UPS - Free Report) put up a legitimate blowout quarter for Q121, far surpassing expectations in the Zacks consensus: $2.77 per share topped the $1.67 per share expected — more than double the year-ago quarter’s $1.15 — on $22.91 billion in revenues, which beat our estimates by 12.4%. It’s an extraordinary story of a company that made the most of increased delivery demand services. Shares are up 8.5% in the pre-market, more than doubling year-to-date totals.
Q1 earnings results for General Electric ((GE - Free Report) this morning represents a mixed quarter, as the U.S. giant remains in turnaround, like an aircraft carrier on the high seas. Earnings per share beat by a penny (+50%) to 3 cents from 2 cents, while $17.12 billion missed expectations by 2.6%. These also pale a bit to the year-ago quarter’s 5 cents per share and $20.52 billion, respectively. The question is whether its Aviation business will continue to be an albatross, will it swing back or be jettisoned off?
Eli Lilly & Co. ((LLY - Free Report) came in light for the second time in the last four quarters, posting earnings per share of $1.87 which missed the $2.12 in the Zacks consensus. Revenues in the quarter of $6.8 billion missed our estimate by 1.23%, though were up from the $5.86 billion posted in the year-ago quarter. Lilly shares have traded almost in line with the S&P 500 year to date, but are down 2.7% on the news in today’s pre-market.