Earnings Season in Full Swing

Many, many top companies are reporting earnings this morning — and we have Alphabet ((GOOGL - Free Report) and Starbucks ((SBUX - Free Report) after today’s close — but we only have time to go through a few. Markets are again mixed, as the tech-inspired earnings of this week bring a new rotation back out of cyclical stocks.

United Parcel Service ((UPS - Free Report) put up a legitimate blowout quarter for Q121, far surpassing expectations in the Zacks consensus: $2.77 per share topped the $1.67 per share expected — more than double the year-ago quarter’s $1.15 — on $22.91 billion in revenues, which beat our estimates by 12.4%. It’s an extraordinary story of a company that made the most of increased delivery demand services. Shares are up 8.5% in the pre-market, more than doubling year-to-date totals.

Q1 earnings results for General Electric ((GE - Free Report) this morning represents a mixed quarter, as the U.S. giant remains in turnaround, like an aircraft carrier on the high seas. Earnings per share beat by a penny (+50%) to 3 cents from 2 cents, while $17.12 billion missed expectations by 2.6%. These also pale a bit to the year-ago quarter’s 5 cents per share and $20.52 billion, respectively. The question is whether its Aviation business will continue to be an albatross, will it swing back or be jettisoned off?

Eli Lilly & Co. ((LLY - Free Report) came in light for the second time in the last four quarters, posting earnings per share of $1.87 which missed the $2.12 in the Zacks consensus. Revenues in the quarter of $6.8 billion missed our estimate by 1.23%, though were up from the $5.86 billion posted in the year-ago quarter. Lilly shares have traded almost in line with the S&P 500 year to date, but are down 2.7% on the news in today’s pre-market.


