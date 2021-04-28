We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Ally Financial (ALLY) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Ally Financial (ALLY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Ally Financial is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 900 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ALLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALLY's full-year earnings has moved 30.47% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, ALLY has moved about 37.13% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 14.91% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Ally Financial is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, ALLY belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, a group that includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 29.73% so far this year, so ALLY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
ALLY will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.