5 Spectacularly Perfect Earnings Charts
Earnings season takes it up to the next level as over 800 companies, most of them big caps, are expected to report earnings this week.
There are so many hot companies, where do you even begin?
Most of FAANG will report earnings along with many of the other big cap growth companies.
But which companies have the best earnings surprise track records?
How to Achieve Perfection
Beating every quarter for years isn’t easy. And doing it while a global pandemic is still ongoing makes it even more difficult.
The companies that are doing it are special.
It takes great communication with the covering analysts and skilled management to keep a 5-year earnings surprise track record going.
Will these companies do it again this quarter?
5 Companies with Perfect Earnings Surprise Charts
1. Visa Inc. (V - Free Report) has the best earnings surprise record on Wall Street. It’s a beast. It hasn’t missed since its IPO in 2008. Amazing. The pressure is on to do it again this quarter. Shares continue to grind higher, as it’s trading near all-time highs. Can it continue to break out?
2. Shopify Inc. (SHOP - Free Report) was the darling of the Street the last 2 years with shares up over 400% but shares are down about 3% in 2021 as the growth trade has cooled. It has put together some monster beats in recent quarters, however. It’s trading with a forward P/E of 286, so it’s not cheap. Will shares get a boost from this earnings report?
3. Humana Inc. (HUM - Free Report) just keeps meeting or beating over and over again. Shares are up 9.4% year-to-date and are trading near 5-year highs. It looks like another breakout is coming. Will another beat get the shares there?
4. Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE - Free Report) was a pandemic winner with its brands being gobbled up by consumers staying at home including OXO, Hydro Flask and Honeywell air purifiers. But shares have cooled off in 2021 on fears that the good times are already priced in. They are trading at just 19x however. Is there more gas left in the tank?
5. Comcast (CMCSA - Free Report) is also a member of this exclusive, perfect club. Shares hit new 5-year highs in 2021 but have cooled off and are up just 3.8% year-to-date. That is under performing the S&P 500 which is up 11% during that time. Can Comcast regain its momentum?
