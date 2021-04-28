Back to top

Company News for Apr 28, 2021

  • Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY - Free Report) fell 2.7% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.87 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12 per share.
  • Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s (ADM - Free Report) shares increased 1.8% after it reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.39 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.
  • Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS - Free Report) surged 10.5% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.77 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 per share.
  • Ashhj Centene Corporation’s (CNC - Free Report) shares plummeted 7.1% after the company posted first-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.63 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 per share.

