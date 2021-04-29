Back to top

Enphase Energy (ENPH) Plunges Post Earnings: Do You Buy the Dip?

Shares of solar system microinverter maker Enphase Energy (ENPH - Free Report) fell over 14% on Wednesday after reporting Q1 earnings results. The company beat top and bottom-line estimates but Q2 guidance was weaker-than-expected. Enphase forecasts revenue to come in between $300 million and $320 million; the Street was looking for $320.7 million.

President & CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman also said that Q2 shipment volumes will be negatively impacted by the current chip shortage. ENPH’s decline dragged down other solar stocks like SolarEdge (SEDG - Free Report) , Sunrun (RUN - Free Report) , Sunnova (NOVA - Free Report) , and SunPower (SPWR - Free Report) .

But big firms like Goldman Sachs (GS - Free Report) and Barclays (BCS - Free Report)  believe today’s dip is a buying opportunity. Goldman said that “demand and margins remain robust,” and Barclays believes that long-term players will “correctly view” this headwind as temporary.

ENPH gained 571% in 2020 but is down more than 15% so far in 2021.

