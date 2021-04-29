We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Enphase Energy (ENPH) Plunges Post Earnings: Do You Buy the Dip?
Shares of solar system microinverter maker Enphase Energy (ENPH - Free Report) fell over 14% on Wednesday after reporting Q1 earnings results. The company beat top and bottom-line estimates but Q2 guidance was weaker-than-expected. Enphase forecasts revenue to come in between $300 million and $320 million; the Street was looking for $320.7 million.
President & CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman also said that Q2 shipment volumes will be negatively impacted by the current chip shortage. ENPH’s decline dragged down other solar stocks like SolarEdge (SEDG - Free Report) , Sunrun (RUN - Free Report) , Sunnova (NOVA - Free Report) , and SunPower (SPWR - Free Report) .
But big firms like Goldman Sachs (GS - Free Report) and Barclays (BCS - Free Report) believe today’s dip is a buying opportunity. Goldman said that “demand and margins remain robust,” and Barclays believes that long-term players will “correctly view” this headwind as temporary.
ENPH gained 571% in 2020 but is down more than 15% so far in 2021.
