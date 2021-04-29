We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL - Free Report) closed at $10.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.38% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of auto parts had gained 4.44% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 6.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.45% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AXL as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 7, 2021. In that report, analysts expect AXL to post earnings of $0.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.31 billion, down 2.32% from the prior-year quarter.
AXL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $5.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +771.43% and +14.86%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AXL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.94% lower within the past month. AXL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AXL has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.27 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.39.
It is also worth noting that AXL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.03. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AXL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.13 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.