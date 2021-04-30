We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Atmos Energy (ATO) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2021 results on May 5, after the market closes. This natural gas distribution company delivered an earnings surprise of 8.2% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors at Play
Atmos Energy’s earnings are anticipated to have benefited from rates worth $160 million implemented in fiscal 2020 and new rates worth $109.8 million implemented till Mar 1, 2021. Cold weather in its service territories and substantial volume of residential customers are likely to have increased the usage of gas by customers and boosted earnings in the to-be-reported quarter.
Atmos Energy’s fiscal second-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from low financing costs, primarily due to efficient management of long-term debt. The company’s earnings are also likely to have benefited from the expanding customer base and revival of demand due to gradual reopening of economic activities.
Expectation
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings per share is currently pegged at $2.05, which indicates growth of 5.1% from the year-ago reported figure.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Atmos Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Atmos Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Atmos Energy Corporation Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
Zacks Rank: Atmos Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
