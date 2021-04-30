The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: United Parcel Service, 3M, Texas Instruments, Costco and Advanced Micro Devices

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – April 30, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: United Parcel Service, Inc. (
UPS Quick Quote UPS - Free Report) , 3M Company ( MMM Quick Quote MMM - Free Report) , Texas Instruments Incorporated ( TXN Quick Quote TXN - Free Report) , Costco Wholesale Corporation ( COST Quick Quote COST - Free Report) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD Quick Quote AMD - Free Report) . Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog: Top Research Reports for UPS, 3M and More
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including United Parcel Service, and 3M Company. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
all of today’s research reports here >>> United Parcel Service shares have gained +28.5% over the last three months against the Zacks Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry’s gain of +24.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that an exponential e-commerce growth has been aiding UPS amid the ongoing pandemic.
The company performed very well in the first-quarter 2021, reporting better-than-expected earnings per share and revenues. The results were aided by an expanded volume of deliveries. Further, strong free cash flow generation is another positive for the company.
However, high operating expenses pose concerns. Moreover, management's decision to not provide any earnings and revenue guidance for 2021 sheds light on the uncertainty ahead.
) read the full research report on United Parcel Service here >>>
3M have gained +23.4% in the past six months against the Zacks Diversified Operations industry’s gain of +30.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that 3M is well-positioned to benefit from its solid product portfolio, marketing activities, as well as shareholder-friendly policies.
In first-quarter 2021, the company’s earnings and sales surpassed estimates by 23.11% and 5.92%, respectively. Further, increased demand for respirators boosted sales by $190 million during the quarter.
However, inflation in raw materials and logistic costs are predicted to hurt earnings in the quarters ahead. Also, debt-related woes, international exposure and restructuring charges are other major concerns for the company.
) read the full research report on 3M here >>>
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Texas Instruments, Costco Wholesale and Advanced Micro Devices.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: United Parcel Service, 3M, Texas Instruments, Costco and Advanced Micro Devices
