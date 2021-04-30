We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for April 30th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Accuray Incorporated (ARAY - Free Report) is a global leader in the field of radiosurgery dedicated to providing an improved quality of life and a non-surgical treatment option for those diagnosed with cancer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 30 days.
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS - Free Report) is a life sciences company that focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM - Free Report) is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 2% downward over the last 30 days.
Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX - Free Report) engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB - Free Report) provides tobacco products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 30 days.
