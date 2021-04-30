Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY - Free Report) is a global leader in the field of radiosurgery dedicated to providing an improved quality of life and a non-surgical treatment option for those diagnosed with cancer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 30 days.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS - Free Report) is a life sciences company that focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM - Free Report) is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 2% downward over the last 30 days.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX - Free Report) engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB - Free Report) provides tobacco products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


