North American Construction (NOA) Surges 12.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
North American Construction (NOA - Free Report) shares rallied 12.5% in the last trading session to close at $13.28. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 9.8% gain over the past four weeks.
Despite reporting lower earnings and revenues for first-quarter 2021, North American Construction (NACG) lifted its full year 2021 guidance for adjusted earnings, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow.
NACG President and CEO, Joe Lambert said, "The next few months will provide opportunity to showcase our excellence in execution and potentially win some tenders that could accelerate our strategic plans for 2021 and several years to come. We are proud of our Q1 results and the team continues to work hard in delivering safe, low-cost, diversified and sustainable growth going forward."
Price and Consensus
This heavy construction and mining services company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +34.5%. Revenues are expected to be $122.12 million, up 139.2% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For North American Construction, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on NOA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold).