Fortune Brands (FBHS) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. ( FBHS Quick Quote FBHS - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings before charges/gains of $1.36 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 by 30.8%. On a year-over-year basis, the bottom line increased 67.9% on the back of sales growth. In the first quarter, Fortune Brands’ net sales were $1,771 million, increasing 26% from the year-ago figure. The improvement was driven by solid performance across all of its segments. Also, the top line beat the consensus estimate of $1,641 million by 7.9%. Segmental Details
Quarterly net sales for Cabinets grew 11% year over year to $687.9 million. Results were driven by continued solid demand for the company’s products.
Plumbing net sales increased 33% year over year to $621.6 million. Results were driven by impressive performance across the business. Outdoors & Security’s net sales increased 47% to $461.5 million on the back of double-digit sales growth for composite decking and doors products. Costs & Expenses
In the first quarter, Fortune Brands’ cost of sales increased 24% year over year to $1,126.9 million. It represented 63.6% of net sales compared with 64.8% in the year-ago quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 18% to $371.5 million, and represented 21% of the net sales compared with 22.4% a year ago.
Operating income before charges/gains increased 54% to $261.8 million. Operating margin before charges/gains climbed 270 basis points to 14.8%. Interest expenses decreased 3% to $21.4 million. Balance Sheet
Exiting the first quarter, Fortune Brands’ cash and cash equivalents were $356.1 million, down 15% from $419.1 million at the end of 2020. Its long-term debt increased 4.3% to $2,682.8 million sequentially.
In first three months of 2021, net cash used in operating activities was $69.2 million compared with $13.8 million used in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure amounted to $25.4 million, down from $26.9 million. Outlook
For 2021, Fortune Brands anticipates sales to increase 20-22% from the previous year. Earnings before charges/gains are estimated to be $5.45-$5.65 per share. Also, it anticipates to generate free cash flow of $650-$700 million.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks are Alcoa Corporation ( AA Quick Quote AA - Free Report) , Lakeland Industries, Inc. ( LAKE Quick Quote LAKE - Free Report) and Energy Recovery, Inc. ( ERII Quick Quote ERII - Free Report) . While Alcoa currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Lakeland Industries and Energy Recovery carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Alcoa delivered a earnings surprise of 56.78%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Lakeland Industries delivered a earnings surprise of 230.73%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Energy Recovery delivered a earnings surprise of 232.08%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. 5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Image: Bigstock
Fortune Brands (FBHS) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings before charges/gains of $1.36 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 by 30.8%. On a year-over-year basis, the bottom line increased 67.9% on the back of sales growth.
In the first quarter, Fortune Brands’ net sales were $1,771 million, increasing 26% from the year-ago figure. The improvement was driven by solid performance across all of its segments. Also, the top line beat the consensus estimate of $1,641 million by 7.9%.
Segmental Details
Quarterly net sales for Cabinets grew 11% year over year to $687.9 million. Results were driven by continued solid demand for the company’s products.
Plumbing net sales increased 33% year over year to $621.6 million. Results were driven by impressive performance across the business.
Outdoors & Security’s net sales increased 47% to $461.5 million on the back of double-digit sales growth for composite decking and doors products.
Costs & Expenses
In the first quarter, Fortune Brands’ cost of sales increased 24% year over year to $1,126.9 million. It represented 63.6% of net sales compared with 64.8% in the year-ago quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 18% to $371.5 million, and represented 21% of the net sales compared with 22.4% a year ago.
Operating income before charges/gains increased 54% to $261.8 million. Operating margin before charges/gains climbed 270 basis points to 14.8%. Interest expenses decreased 3% to $21.4 million.
Balance Sheet
Exiting the first quarter, Fortune Brands’ cash and cash equivalents were $356.1 million, down 15% from $419.1 million at the end of 2020. Its long-term debt increased 4.3% to $2,682.8 million sequentially.
In first three months of 2021, net cash used in operating activities was $69.2 million compared with $13.8 million used in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure amounted to $25.4 million, down from $26.9 million.
Outlook
For 2021, Fortune Brands anticipates sales to increase 20-22% from the previous year. Earnings before charges/gains are estimated to be $5.45-$5.65 per share. Also, it anticipates to generate free cash flow of $650-$700 million.
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Quote
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks are Alcoa Corporation (AA - Free Report) , Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE - Free Report) and Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII - Free Report) . While Alcoa currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Lakeland Industries and Energy Recovery carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Alcoa delivered a earnings surprise of 56.78%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Lakeland Industries delivered a earnings surprise of 230.73%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Energy Recovery delivered a earnings surprise of 232.08%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>