Schneider (SNDR) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Ups 2021 Outlook

Schneider National Inc.’s ( SNDR Quick Quote SNDR - Free Report) first-quarter 2021 earnings of 31 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents. The bottom line also increased 29.2% year over year due to improvement in operating ratio.
Operating revenues of $1,228.6 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,156.2 million and also climbed 9.8% year over year. Moreover, revenues (excluding fuel surcharge) increased 12% to $1,138.4 million. Results benefited from higher intermodal and logistics revenues.
Income from operations (adjusted) ascended 42% from the prior-year quarter’s level to $76.2 million. Also, adjusted operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) rose 140 basis points to 93.3%. Notably, lower the value of the ratio, the better.
Segmental Highlights
Truckload revenues (excluding fuel surcharge) slipped 4% to $451.7 million due to low network capacity and adverse weather conditions. Average trucks (company trucks and owner-operated trucks) in the segment also fell 6.5% to 9,539. Revenue per truck per week in the segment increased 4.1% to $3,706. Truckload income from operations was $38.3 million in the reported quarter, up 5% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Moreover, operating ratio increased to 91.5% from 92.2% in the year-ago quarter.
Intermodal revenues (excluding fuel surcharge) were $255.8 million, up 7% year over year. Revenue per order increased 6%. Segmental income from operations surged 23% to $20 million primarily due to yield management actions and Eastern network growth. Additionally, intermodal operating ratio rose to 92.2% in the first quarter from 93.2% in the year-ago quarter.
Logistics revenues (excluding fuel surcharge) surged 49% to $355.9 million primarily due to expanded brokerage volumes and increase in revenue per order. Logistics income from operations soared more than 100% on a year-on-year basis. Further, operating ratio in the segment improved to 95.5% from 98.2% in the first quarter of 2021.
Liquidity
Schneider, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $472.2 million compared with $395.5 million at the end of 2020.
You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Revised 2021 Outlook
For 2021, Schneider now anticipates adjusted earnings per share to be between $1.60 and $1.70 (previous guidance: $1.45 and $1.60). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.59.
Additionally, the company estimates net capital expenditures in the range of $375-$425 million (previous guidance: approximately $425 million) for the year.
Sectorial Snapshot
Within the broader
Transportation sector, Delta Air Lines (and DAL Quick Quote DAL - Free Report) , J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( JBHT Quick Quote JBHT - Free Report) Kansas City Southern ( recently reported first-quarter 2021 results. KSU Quick Quote KSU - Free Report) Delta, carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), incurred a loss (excluding $1.70 from non-recurring items) of $3.55 per share. The figure was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $3.08. Total revenues of $4,150 million topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,821.3 million. J.B. Hunt, a Zacks #3 ranked player, reported earnings of $1.37 per share. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18. Total operating revenues of $2,618.1 million also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,486.9 million. Kansas City Southern, carrying a Zacks Rank of 3, reported earnings (excluding 23 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.91 per share. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2. Quarterly revenues of $706 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $714.3 million. 5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Image: Bigstock
Schneider (SNDR) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Ups 2021 Outlook
Schneider National Inc.’s (SNDR - Free Report) first-quarter 2021 earnings of 31 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents. The bottom line also increased 29.2% year over year due to improvement in operating ratio.
Operating revenues of $1,228.6 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,156.2 million and also climbed 9.8% year over year. Moreover, revenues (excluding fuel surcharge) increased 12% to $1,138.4 million. Results benefited from higher intermodal and logistics revenues.
Income from operations (adjusted) ascended 42% from the prior-year quarter’s level to $76.2 million. Also, adjusted operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) rose 140 basis points to 93.3%. Notably, lower the value of the ratio, the better.
Schneider National, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Schneider National, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Schneider National, Inc. Quote
Segmental Highlights
Truckload revenues (excluding fuel surcharge) slipped 4% to $451.7 million due to low network capacity and adverse weather conditions. Average trucks (company trucks and owner-operated trucks) in the segment also fell 6.5% to 9,539. Revenue per truck per week in the segment increased 4.1% to $3,706. Truckload income from operations was $38.3 million in the reported quarter, up 5% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Moreover, operating ratio increased to 91.5% from 92.2% in the year-ago quarter.
Intermodal revenues (excluding fuel surcharge) were $255.8 million, up 7% year over year. Revenue per order increased 6%. Segmental income from operations surged 23% to $20 million primarily due to yield management actions and Eastern network growth. Additionally, intermodal operating ratio rose to 92.2% in the first quarter from 93.2% in the year-ago quarter.
Logistics revenues (excluding fuel surcharge) surged 49% to $355.9 million primarily due to expanded brokerage volumes and increase in revenue per order. Logistics income from operations soared more than 100% on a year-on-year basis. Further, operating ratio in the segment improved to 95.5% from 98.2% in the first quarter of 2021.
Liquidity
Schneider, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $472.2 million compared with $395.5 million at the end of 2020.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Revised 2021 Outlook
For 2021, Schneider now anticipates adjusted earnings per share to be between $1.60 and $1.70 (previous guidance: $1.45 and $1.60). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.59.
Additionally, the company estimates net capital expenditures in the range of $375-$425 million (previous guidance: approximately $425 million) for the year.
Sectorial Snapshot
Within the broader Transportation sector, Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) , J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT - Free Report) and Kansas City Southern (KSU - Free Report) recently reported first-quarter 2021 results.
Delta, carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), incurred a loss (excluding $1.70 from non-recurring items) of $3.55 per share. The figure was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $3.08. Total revenues of $4,150 million topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,821.3 million.
J.B. Hunt, a Zacks #3 ranked player, reported earnings of $1.37 per share. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18. Total operating revenues of $2,618.1 million also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,486.9 million.
Kansas City Southern, carrying a Zacks Rank of 3, reported earnings (excluding 23 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.91 per share. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2. Quarterly revenues of $706 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $714.3 million.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>